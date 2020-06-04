Courteney Cox Has Jennifer Aniston Shook With Her Latest TikTok Dance

Courteney Cox is providing fans and celeb friends with the content they need.

TheFriendsstar's latest TikTok video had pals like Jennifer Aniston, Rob Thomas and Charlie Puth absolutely shook. In her take on the "Savage" dance challenge, Cox played around with filters. First came the baby filter and second was the man filter -- but both had her followers doing a double take or rolling on the floor laughing.

"Dealers choice," she captioned her post on Instagram on Sunday.

"I. Am. DYING," Aniston wrote alongside crying laughing emojis and a bit of applause.

"Is the grey shirt rob lowe or jared Leto. Either way great dancing," David Spade added, as Tan France hilariously revealed that he'd date the man version of Cox.

Brandi Carlile, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julianne Moore and more stars also couldn't get enough of the clip.

This isn't the first time Cox has made headlines for her TikToks. The actress first posted a dance video with her daughter, Coco Arquette, in January, but has since upped her game.

Her version of the "Why Is Everything Chrome" dance challenge last month had Matthew Perry confused. "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?" he commented on the dance.

Cox jokingly captioned that clip, "Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine," referencing her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

See more on how Cox is keeping busy amid self-quarantine in the video below.