Country Singer Taylor Dye Marries Songwriter Josh Kerr in Nashville Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Dye!

ET can confirm that the 24-year-old singer from country duo Maddie & Tae and her fiancé, songwriter Josh Kerr, are married. Dye and Kerr exchanged nuptials during an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

Throughout the day, the groom shared updates on his Instagram Stories using the hashtag #OhKerr, which included a video of him dancing with his new bride. Dye looked stunning in a white, long-sleeve backless gown with a tulle train. Her hair was up in a high, curled ponytail.

The couple’s friends and family also took to social media to celebrate the their big day.

Dye and Kerr got engaged in September of 2019, after more than a year of dating. “Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr ❤️ WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!” Dye captioned a series of photos from the moment Kerr proposed on Labor Day.

Meanwhile, Kerr captioned his photos, "Bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. Forever started Sept 2nd. I love you @taylordye."

Earlier this month, Dye’s longtime bandmate Maddie Marlow, who wed Jonah Font in November of 2019, threw her a bachelorette party, which included her closest girlfriends.

Maddie & Tae sat down for ET's Artist x Artist interview series in October of 2018, where they got emotional thinking about each other’s weddings. As her musical better-half, Marlow had some words of wisdom for Dye’s now-husband.

"When [Tae] starts getting overwhelmed, do not talk, do not ask questions, don't add to any of it," Marlow advised. “Just be there to listen and if she's silent, stay silent until she says something. When she gets overwhelmed, just be there physically.”

"Oh! And Josh, keep pumping her with alcohol because she's so fun," the "Die From a Broken Heart" singer joked.

Marlow also teared up thinking about Dye's wedding day. "I'm gonna be celebrating so hard, like, she got her freakin' happy ending and has a man that loves her so hard and fearlessly... a partner that's gonna fight through life with you and not give up so easily."

"I'm just gonna be celebrating your happy ending, girl," she added, "and probably..."

"A little twerkin!" Dye exclaimed, as the pair busted out their dance moves.

Even though both of their wedding days have now come and gone, Maddie & Tae still have a lot to celebrate in the coming months. Their 15-song sophomore album, The Way It Feels, is set to be released on April 10, followed by their headlining Tourist in This Town Tour, which kicks off April 15.

