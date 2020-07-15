Cory Monteith's Mom Says Her Son Loved and 'Truly Adored' Naya Rivera

Seven years after the untimely death of Cory Monteith, his Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, was found dead at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after going on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey, nearly a week prior. She was 33.

Naya's co-stars and friends have been paying tribute to the actress since hearing of her tragic death, and on Tuesday, Cory's mother, Ann McGregor, posted about her son's special friendship with the late star.

"For the last seven years, the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair," Ann began her post, which included photos of Naya and Cory together. "There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera."

The actor's mother then shared a note for Naya listing all the ways Cory admired her.

"Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most," Ann wrote. "Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favorite stories to share."

The note continued, "You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity. We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans 💔🐻💔"

Cory starred as Finn Hudson on Glee while Naya played Santana Lopez. On July 13, 2013, the Canadian actor was found dead in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service later determined that he died from a mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol. He was 31.

In addition to Ann's heartfelt message, Naya's family members also released a statement, thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time and showing gratitude to the first responders who helped to find the actress.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister," read the statement. "Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support."

The family's message concluded, "Heaven gained our sassy angel."