Coolio Dead at Age 59

Coolio has died. The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper's longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the tragic news to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Wednesday. Coolio was 59.

Los Angeles Police Department tells ET, at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a death investigation call at the 2900 block of Chesapeake Avenue. The victim was an adult male, suspected to be around 60 years old.

Jarez told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at a friend's home, where his pal eventually found him laying on the floor.

The outlet further reported that Coolio's friend called EMTs, who pronounced the rapper dead on the scene. Per Jarez, the paramedics suspect cardiac arrest was the cause of death, although the LAPD said Coolio's official cause of death will be determined by the L.A. coroner’s office.

After entering the L.A. rap scene in the '80s, Coolio, who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to fame in 1995 when he recorded "Gangsta's Paradise" for Dangerous Minds. The track earned the rapper a GRAMMY.

His other hit tracks include "Fantastic Voyage," "C U When U Get There" and "1-2-3-4 (Sumpin' New)." Coolio was also an actor, having appeared in All That, Martin, The Nanny and Charmed.