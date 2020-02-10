Cookie Monsta, Dubstep DJ, Dead at 31

Rest in peace, DJ Cookie Monsta. The dubstep DJ (real name: Tony Cook) died at the age of 31. The news was confirmed by his label, Circus Records, on Friday. No cause of death has been shared at this time.

"Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day," the statement begins. "All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta.

"The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother,' the statement continues. "Out of respect for Tony's family, we will hold off on commenting any further until deemed appropriate."

The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/lbir8HI9AM — Circus Records (@circus_records) October 2, 2020

Last May, Cookie Monsta canceled his tour after sharing that he had been "struggling with mental health issues."

"For the past year I’ve been struggling with mental health issues, over the recent weeks and months this has become harder than ever. I’ve not been online recently as I’ve been trying to work through my problems away from the glare of social media," he posted on Facebook at the time. "Unfortunately I’ve not made as much progress as I’d hoped, so I’ve decided that I need to take a longer break from the scene. With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’ll not be performing at any of my forthcoming shows, including my appearances on the Circus 10 Years Tour. I will continue making and releasing music, beyond that I look forward to being back out to see you soon when I’m better."

A couple of months later, he thanked his fans for their support and shared that he was in "a better place" after "taking time to heal."

Following the news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to pay their respects.

We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta. He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace. ❤️ — KOVEN. (@KOVENuk) October 2, 2020

Damn... rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be 😢 — MURT DONKEY (@dirtmonkeymusic) October 2, 2020

COOKIE MONSTA FOREVER — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) October 2, 2020

Devastated.



When I was young I actually hated dubstep - until I heard Cookie Monsta. His music watered a seed of passion for bass music that I didn’t know I had. It forever changed my life, and ultimately lead me to the success I am so lucky to have.



Rest in paradise king 👑 https://t.co/yAPzDUgd49 — KAI WACHI (@KaiWachiMusic) October 2, 2020

i have no fucking words right now. rest in peace tony / cookie monsta. — volpetron 🤖 | blm (@rayvolpe) October 2, 2020