Constance Wu Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Constance Wu is going to be a mom -- again! The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to announce that she's expecting her second child.

The Crazy Rich Asians star shared the exciting news with a pic that featured her growing bump. In the shot, Wu, wearing a purple T-shirt pulled up over her bare bump, happily points at her belly.

"Bun in the oven," she wrote alongside the photo. "Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

Instagram/ConstanceWu

Fans first speculated that Wu may be pregnant again earlier this month when Page Six published photos of her out and about in Los Angeles with her bump on display.

The actress and her partner, Ryan Kattner, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2020. Wu and the 42-year-old Man Man frontman, who have stayed mum about their relationship over the years, never publicly revealed they were expecting a child, and news about their baby girl's birth first broke months after her arrival.