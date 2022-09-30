'Community' Movie in the Works at Peacock

Six seasons and a movie... Community's prophecy is finally coming true!

Peacock announced on Friday that, nearly a decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the meta, fan-favorite comedy's run with a movie -- as called out in a season 2 episode of the show -- a Community movie is finally in the works.

The film will reunite cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong with original series creator creator Dan Harmon -- McHale and Andrew Guest will also executive produce. Additionally, Peacock is acquiring the full Community series library for their streaming service.

"Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. "We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

While original cast members Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown aren't among the confirmed stars announced to return for the movie, McHale did tag them in his tweet announcing the project, hopefully leaving the door open for them to make appearances. (Hilariously, McHale accidentally also tagged Gillian Anderson instead of Jacobs in his tweet, leading The Crown star to announce that she's down to join the film!)

In fact, it was Glover who pitched his idea for a Community movie during the cast's virtual reunion table read in May 2020 -- his first Community appearance since departing the show in season 5.

Glover's character, Troy Barnes, was written off the show, leaving Greendale with LeVar Burton to sail around the world in a yacht bequeathed to him by the late Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase), and the actor and rapper initially joked that, "In the Community world, [Troy] is definitely dead."

However, he was excited about the idea of a film where Troy's best friend, Abed Nadir (Pudi), sets out to find him, lost at sea. "I like movies like that," he noted, joking, "What am I doing, writing the movie on the fly or something?"

Pudi was on board, as was the rest of the cast, who raised their hands when asked if they'd be willing to return for a movie, should Community fulfill its self-prophesied feature finale.

"I love the idea of Troy being lost and Abed’s mission is to go find him, try to track someone down — that would be fun," Pudi said.

Harmon agreed. "It writes itself… just put in some Die Hard references."