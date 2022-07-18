Comic-Con 2022: Daily Schedule and Biggest Highlights

After going virtual during the pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con is back with plenty of star-studded panels as it resumes in-person events for the first time in two years, from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

While the schedule may not be as jam-packed as past years, there are still plenty of big studios, networks and celebrities participating in Comic-Con 2022. Among the many highlights are Warner Bros. bringing Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi to discuss Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods while the rumor mill is churning over what Marvel Studios will reveal during its presentation.

But the two biggest panels, perhaps, belong to TV's most buzzed about new series, The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power on Prime Video and House of the Dragon on HBO. Both networks are bringing many of members of its ensemble cast and creative team to offer fans a preview of what's to come from their sci-fi/fantasy sagas.

Below is a schedule of just some of the most notable and anticipated panels, with the list being updated daily with major news and highlights. (All indicated times are in PT.)

Thursday

12:00 p.m.: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Panelists: TBA cast members from the Paramount Pictures adaptation of the famed role-playing game. Paramount. Hall H.

1:00 p.m.: Ghosts

Panelists: Cast Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long, EPs Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. CBS. Ballroom 20.

Read more about Ghosts.

1:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary – Class in Session

Panelists: Star/EP Quinta Brunson, cast Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a live virtual panel. ABC. Indigo Ballroom.

Read more about Abbott Elementary.

1:30 p.m.: Teen Wolf: The Movie

Panelists: Creator/showrunner Jeff Davis, cast Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin and surprise guest. Paramount+. Hall H.

Read more about Teen Wolf.

2:15 p.m.: National Treasure: Edge of History

Panelists: Cast Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed and Lyndon Smith, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Disney+. Ballroom 20.

3:30 p.m.: Severance

Panelists: EP/director Ben Stiller, creator/EP Dan Erickson, cast Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

Read more about Severance.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Cast Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Ben Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafindin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxin Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. Prime Video. Hall H.

Read more about The Rings of Power.

11:45 a.m.: Marvel Studios Animation

Panelists: Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? season 2, and more. Marvel Studios. Ballroom 20.

Read more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

12:30 p.m.: Tales of the Walking Dead

Panelists: Moderator Chris Hardwick, CCO of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/EP Channing Powell, director/EP Michael Satrazemis, cast Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Danny Ramirez and additional stars pending. AMC. Hall H.

Read more about The Walking Dead.

1:30 p.m.: The Walking Dead

Panelists: Moderator Chris Hardwick, CCO of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/EP Angela Kang, EP/director/Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero, cast Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff. AMC. Hall H.

Read more about The Walking Dead.

2:45 p.m.: The Alternate World of For All Mankind

Panelists: Creators/EPs Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, EP Maril Davis, cast Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

3:00 p.m.: Keanu Reeves BRZRKR The Immortal Saga Continues

Panelists: Keanu Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, and screenwriter on the BRZRKR film Mattson Tomlin, Matt Gagnon (editor-in-chief, BOOM! Studios), Eric Harburn (executive editor, BOOM! Studios), and Stephen Christy (president, development, BOOM! Studios). Hall H.

Saturday

10:00 a.m.: Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel

Panelists: Cast Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller. Paramount+. Ballroom 20.

10:15 a.m.: Warner Bros. Theatrical Session: Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Panelists: Cast Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, and more. Warner Bros. Hall H.

Read more about the DC Universe.

11:30 a.m.: House of the Dragon

Panelists: Co-creator/EP George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/EP/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/EP/director Miguel Sapochnik, cast Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey. HBO. Hall H.

12:45 p.m.: Star Trek Universe Panel

Panelists: Cast Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, EPs Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry (Picard); cast Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis, creator/EP Mike McMahan, Kurtzman and Roddenberry (Lower Decks); cast Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding and Paul Wesley, executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Kurtzman and Roddenberry (Strange New Worlds). Paramount+. Hall H.

Read more about Star Trek.

2:00 p.m.: Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Panelists: EP Mark Johnson, creator/writer/showrunner Rolin Jones, cast Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian and Production Designer Mara LePere Schloop. AMC. Ballroom 20.

4:00 p.m.: The Players of Mythic Quest

Panelists: Creator/EP Megan Ganz, EP/star David Hornsby, cast Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

5:00 p.m.: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Panelists: Marvel President Kevin Feige and TBA cast of MCU series and films. Marvel Studios. Hall H.

Read more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sunday

11:00 a.m.: Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil

Panelists: Author/EP Soman Chainani shares first look at film starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh. Netflix. TBD.

1:15 p.m.: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows

Panelists: Stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal, EP/writers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson, co-EP/directors Yana Gorskaya and Kyle Newacheck. FX. Hall H.

Read more about What We Do in the Shadows.