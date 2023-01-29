Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley.

Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning."

"I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family," Rickey said in a video. "My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning."

Rickey asked those watching to pray specifically for Brandon's mother, and his siblings.

"Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt," Rickey said. "My granddaddy went through this s**t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family."

No information regarding the cause of Brandon's death has been yet released. The comic is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, Storm, his mom, Brenda, as well as a brother and three sisters.

In honor of his son, Rickey also shared a video of his son performing stand-up three years ago.

This family tragedy comes nearly three years after his daughter, Aaryn, was shot multiple times in Houston, Texas while eating at a Whataburger and celebrating her 19th birthday with her boyfriend.

While she was shot multiple times in the random act of gun violence, she survived and later spoke with her father about the harrowing incident during an episode of his Atlanta-based radio talk show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.