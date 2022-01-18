Comedian Louie Anderson in Hospital Undergoing Blood Cancer Treatment

Louie Anderson has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

The Baskets star's rep, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the news in a statement to ET on Tuesday, sharing, "Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer."

Schwartz added that Anderson "is resting comfortably" as he undergoes treatment.

Anderson is best known for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets, in which he starred opposite Zach Galifianakis. The role won Anderson an Emmy Award in 2016, and two subsequent nominations.

He is also known for his roles in Coming to America, as well as its sequel in 2021, and for his voice work on the celebrated animated series Life With Louie.

Anderson has dealt with numerous health conditions in the past, including undergoing heart surgery in 2003.