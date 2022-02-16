Columbus Short Charged In Domestic Violence Case, Facing Two Misdemeanor Counts

Columbus Short is now facing two charges filed by the Los Angeles City Attorney in connection to his arrest earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the former Scandal actor is facing one misdemeanor count of domestic abuse and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

L.A. City Attorney Michael N. Feuer formally issued the charges on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Short "willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" upon his wife, Aida Abramyan.

The second count of child endangerment alleges that Short facilitated a situation that could have caused "physical pain and mental suffering" to his son, Denzel, or allowed his son "to be placed in such a situation that his or her person and health may have been endangered."

Short and Abramyan share two sons, whom they've welcomed since getting engaged in 2016. Short is the father of two other children from previous relationships.

The documents also note that Short was previously convicted on charges of domestic violence in 2018, and served 34 days behind bars.

Short was arrested on Feb. 3 at 1 a.m. by Los Angeles Police in Van Nuys, and released on $50,000 bail.

Not long after, Short took to Twitter to address the arrest, writing, "Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not a abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my words unholy sometimes. My wife and I are working on our marriage... #MyApologies."

Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not a abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my words unholy sometimes. My wife and I are working on our marriage. The real work w/ @callmemrsshort #MyApologieshttps://t.co/s2HSXSMUvp — Columbus Short (@ColumbusShort1) February 6, 2022

He also linked to a since-deleted Instagram video in which he shared what he claims happened in regards to his arrest.

"I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn't have did, and I scratched her hand," Short alleges in the video. "The police came here, detectives were here, it was a whole just ridiculous thing. But they had to make a decision. They didn't want to take me, they didn't want to take her, but they had to make a decision. And based on that scratch they took me to jail."

Short was originally arrested on a felony charge when first placed in custody.