Colton Underwood Talks Opting Out of a TV Wedding and Facing His Fears on 'Beyond the Edge' (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood has axed the idea of a TV wedding. The 30-year-old Beyond the Edge star joined ET's Denny Directo on The Download, and revealed why he and fiancé Jordan C. Brown won't be tying the knot on TV.

"That's a hard no, no matter what the dollar amount is," Underwood insisted. "I've been there, done that with my life, and there's moments now that I'm keeping private."

While the former Bachelor no longer wants to display his love life on TV, he is thankful for things that starring on the franchise taught him.

"I went on a few dates here and there. And then, when Jordan and I hit it off, it was like, 'Oh, this is easy. This is what it is supposed to be.' And to be honest with you, I can always go back and credit my days on The Bachelor, of being able to ask the hard questions and tough questions first, and be very open and communicate properly," he said. "I picked up a couple tips and applied it to my life. It's crazy how that works."

Now that he and Brown have announced their engagement, Underwood, who came out as gay in April 2021, couldn't be happier.

"I'm so happy. He is incredible," Underwood gushed. "We're still working on the boundaries of him dating somebody that's in the spotlight. Every time he sees a picture, he is like, 'Oh my gosh.' I was like, 'Yes, that's sort of how it works in the entertainment industry.' He is incredible and makes me so happy, makes me a better person. I'm madly in love with him."

Their wedding plans aren't as certain as their love for each other. Underwood told ET that he and his fiancé haven't nailed down a location for their big day, though they want a big, outdoor event. Underwood additionally noted that "good cake" is his must-have for his big day, and teased that he and Brown are "going to do a very nontraditional" ceremony that likely won't include a wedding party.

While the couple solidifies the details of their nuptials, Underwood is busy promoting his new show, CBS' Beyond the Edge, in which he and other celebs endure brutal conditions all in the name of raising money for charity.

"I wanted something fun and competitive. Especially when you add a charity component into it, it's a no-brainer. I'm going to say yes," Underwood told ET. "I'm not the most outdoorsy guy, but I could put on the game face to try to get through it. I'm so glad I did. It is an incredible group of people who came together, worked together despite our differences, and supported one another. I think that's what our country needs to see more of."

Underwood did have to face some fears -- namely heights and hunger -- throughout the series.

"The scariest part is, for me at least, the lack of food and sleep," he admitted. "I get hangry. I'm a diva when it comes to my sleep. White noise, air conditioning, the right pillow, my baby blanket, all of the things have to be right and it wasn't in the jungle. I just wanted to go have fun on a show."

Still, Underwood, a former pro football player, said that getting back to his "competitive roots" made the Beyond the Edge experience an "amazing" one.

"All of the shows I did were always so heavy and there's definitely heavy moments in this, but getting back to my competitive roots and being able to compete... I felt similarities to a locker room, and I've always missed the locker room. It’s a melting pot of cultures, different ethnicities, races, backgrounds," he said. "All of that was there in the jungle, and it was so cool. It was amazing for me to experience."

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays on CBS.