Colton Underwood Slams 'Bachelor' Producers for Peter Weber's Ending, Feels 'Very Sorry' for Him

Colton Underwood is sharing his candid thoughts on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

The former football player -- who held the coveted Bachelor gig just one season before Weber -- opened up about the pilot's dramatic ending on his Instagram Story on Friday.

While responding to a fan's question on how he felt about Weber's season, Underwood wrote, "Since I was silenced this season and opted to not watch it, I can't go into detail. What I can say is I feel like it was way overproduced and both parties could have done a much better job (Peter and production)."

"Peter could have stood up for himself and put his foot down when the TV show part of things started to control his relationships. Production could have helped guide him better," he continued. "I spoke about how at some points you have to use your gut and trust them in my book with examples."

Underwood added, "I do feel very sorry for Pete."

Weber's season concluded on Tuesday night, showing his proposal to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia, and split with her about two months later. After Weber's broken engagement, host Chris Harrison flew to Alabama to meet with Weber's runner-up, Madison Prewett -- who had broken up with him before he could hand out his final rose, citing how they were on "different paths."

Prewett and Weber reunited, saying on After the Final Rose that they intended to give their relationship another shot. However, the Bachelor's mom, Barbara, expressed her clear disapproval of their romance, and Weber and Prewett announced their split on Thursday.

In paparazzi video obtained by ET on Friday, Weber said his mom did not have anything to do with his breakup with Prewett, and seemed to be in good spirits after the finale that Harrison told ET left the Weber family "splintered."

Underwood experienced a dramatic season finale himself, as he hopped a fence and escaped production after his pick, Cassie Randolph, quit the show with two other women still remaining. Underwood ended up rejoining The Bachelor, ending his relationships with runners up Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin to pursue a relationship with Randolph. He and Randolph are still together.

As for his advice to the next Bachelor, Underwood wrote on his Instagram Story, "I would remind them that despite what producers tell you, you have a life after this and they don't care about you. It's show BUSINESS. Can't take it personally, but be smart. I stood up for myself and took back control of my relationship and show."

