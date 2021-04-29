Colton Underwood Says He's Prioritizing His Mental and Physical Health

Colton Underwood took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with fans that he's focusing on himself.

"This year I prioritized my health. Physically and mentally," Underwood captioned his post, likely alluding to both his physical transformation and his recent decision to come out as gay publicly.

Fans were quick to show their support for Underwood in the comments.

"I’m so happy for you! Live your life, live your truth and be happy!" one fan wrote. Another shared a similar sentiment, "You look great Colton, but the best thing you did for yourself this year was coming out!!"

"For me, I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and I've been processing it. I think the next step in all of this is letting people know," he said. "... I'm emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life and that means the world to me."

The former football pro first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He went on to have a stint on Bachelor in Paradise later that year, before become the Bachelor in 2019.

Underwood's season of The Bachelor ended with him and his final woman, Cassie Randolph, in a relationship. They dated for a year and a half before their tumultuous breakup last May.

In his GMA interview, Underwood said that he was in love with Cassie, which made it "harder and more confusing for me."

"I loved everything about her. It's hard for me to articulate what my emotions are for her and what going through that relationship was because I obviously had an internal fight going on," he said. "I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for bringing pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

In a YouTube video posted shortly after Underwood's announcement, Randolph briefly addressed the topic of her ex, though she didn't mention him by name.

"Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she said. "There's a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."

"So, if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know," Randolph added. "But for now, I just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs... I'm so thankful and I feel very loved and supported. Thank you guys so much."

