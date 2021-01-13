x
Colorful Winter Clothes to Keep You Cheerful

Every now and then, you're bound to face a case of the Monday blues. It's only natural -- especially during the winter season. When the sun sets on the earlier side and nights feel shorter than usual, it's understandable if you find yourself with seasonal affective disorder. Of course, that's only amplified on Blue Monday (aka the most depressing day of the year).

In case you didn't already know, Blue Monday comes every January. This year, it falls on Jan. 18. And if you're feeling an added sense of sadness that day, blame it on that. Of course, just because that specific Monday has been officially deemed as a particularly "blue" day doesn't mean you have to feel blue. We already rounded up the best items to help you beat your seasonal depression on Blue Monday (or any other time you need a pick-me-up). Once you've stocked up on those, it's time to bring the cheer to your wardrobe -- and what better way to do that than with bright and colorful clothes?

Whether you're the type of person who saves bold colors for special occasions or you like to wear the colors of the rainbow on a daily basis, a vibrant splash is the perfect way to dress the way you want to feel. Even on those dreary, overcast days, an eye-catching palette is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

From everyday staples like cozy sweaters and winter coats to smaller accessories, scroll down to see ET Style's favorite fashion pieces that are sure to add a touch of cheer to your winter blues.

Rib-Knit Hat

H&M

H&M Rib-Knit Hat

H&M

Rib-Knit Hat

>H&M

One of the easiest ways to keep yourself warm during the winter months is with a knit hat. So why not opt for a candy-colored one?

The Super Puff Shorty

Aritzia

Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty

Aritzia

The Super Puff Shorty

>Aritzia

It's hard to imagine winter fashion without thinking of one of Aritzia's many Super Puff jackets -- and it's cropped style is just as cute as the original. Plus, it comes in 15 colors.

Softened Jersey Pajama Set

Lou & Grey

Lou & Grey Softened Jersey Pajama Set

LOFT

Softened Jersey Pajama Set

>Lou & Grey

When you're planning to stay at home this winter, slip on these orange sherbet-hued pajamas for a cozy night in.

’95 Retro Denali Jacket

The North Face

The North Face ’95 Retro Denali Jacket

Urban Outfitters

’95 Retro Denali Jacket

>The North Face

This classic fleece jacket will be a staple in your daily wardrobe from now until the early days of spring.

Cozette Cropped Neon Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Tibi

Tibi Cozette cropped neon alpaca-blend sweater

The Outnet

Cozette Cropped Neon Alpaca-Blend Sweater

>Tibi

Trust us -- you'll never want to take this cozy sweater off. Style it with your favorite jeans and ankle boots for a casual look or wear it with a midi skirt to dress it up.

REGULARLY $350

MegaFleece Sweatshirt

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt

Outdoor Voices

MegaFleece Sweatshirt

>Outdoor Voices

A schlubby fleece sweatshirt is essentially the definition of cozy.

Oca Low Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas

Cariuma

Cariuma Oca Low Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas

Cariuma

Oca Low Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas

>Cariuma

If you're looking for a quick way to add a shock of color to your wardrobe, these sustainable sneakers are the way to do it.

Maude Cardigan

For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Maude Cardigan

Shopbop

Maude Cardigan

>For Love & Lemons

If you want to create a full fashion girl look, wear this cardigan with the matching knit bra.

Fringed Edge Wool-Blend Scarf

Mango Fringed Edge Wool-Blend Scarf

Mango

Fringed Edge Wool-Blend Scarf

This soft, wool-blend scarf will be the perfect addition to any winter ensemble.

REGULARLY $49.99

Patagonia Synchilla Shell Zip-Front Jacket

Urban Outfitters

Patagonia Synchilla Shell Zip-Front Jacket

Urban Outfitters

Patagonia Synchilla Shell Zip-Front Jacket

>Urban Outfitters

Without a doubt, this bright, royal blue Patagonia jacket is sure to make you stand out. 

Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Ugg

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Nordstrom

Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

>Ugg

Irina Shayk has been spotted wearing this exact style and color -- which means these short Ugg boots are officially supermodel-approved.

REGULARLY $150

Chloe Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Chloe Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket

Urban Outfitters

Chloe Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket

>Urban Outfitters

Who could say no to a warm shearling coat like this one?

