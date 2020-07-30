Cole Sprouse Returns to Instagram After 'Much Needed' Social Media Break

Cole Sprouse has returned to Instagram after taking "a much needed mental health break." The Riverdale star last posted on June 26, and on Tuesday explained his departure from the social media platform by sharing a black-and-white photo at the NEST Tulum in Mexico.

"I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing," Sprouse, 27, explained. "Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule."

Sprouse continued by writing that knowing when to step away like he did when he went to college "and when to reengage is a fundamental skill for any young performer."

"Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first. In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is - a massive global trauma," Sprouse added. He signed off by noting that he would be "more active soon."

Last month, before taking a social media break, Sprouse spoke out after being accused of sexual assault by an anonymous Twitter account. After a Twitter user claimed that he allegedly assaulted her at a 2013 party, the actor denied the accusations.

Similar accusations were leveled at Sprouse's Riverdale co-stars Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa by other anonymous Twitter accounts. The actors, as well as other co-stars, spoke out against the allegations.

Additionally, after a nearly three-year romance, Sprouse and Reinhart split in May. For more on Sprouse, see below.