Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split After 3 Years of Dating: Report

This Riverdale love story has come to an end. After a nearly three-year romance, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have called it quits, according to multiple reports.

The couple -- who both star in the CW teen drama series Riverdale as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper -- are reportedly quarantining separately, according to Page Six, after splitting up.

A source also told People that Sprouse, 27, and Reinhart, 23, are often on-again, off-again, but are currently not together.

The pair began dating in 2017 and have been at the center of multiple breakup rumors during their relationship.

Reinhart fired back at tabloid reports suggesting that the couple had split up last July, when she posted a cover pic from W magazine -- featuring a seductive snapshot of herself and Sprouse -- which she captioned, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t." Hours later, Reinhart took to Twitter and wrote, "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass."

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Sprouse at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event last August, and the actor said he doesn't pay much mind to the breakup rumors. "I don't care. That's the nature of our industry," Sprouse said. "I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

While the pair have frequently stepped out together -- including when they first made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala -- Sprouse and Reinhart have been reclusive about their romance when it comes to interviews and social media.

