Cody Simpson Lounges in Full Makeup Look as He Teases Racy Photo Shoot With Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson is rocking a glam look. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 23-year-old posed as Jill Barber's 2003 cover of the French song "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played.

While lounging in a furry chair, Simpson rocked a full makeup look, which was applied by his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus. Simpson's fully made-up face included a red lip, smoky eye and pink cheeks.

Simpson captioned the post with a skull emoji.

"Biggest my type ever," Cyrus commented on her beau's post.

Both Simpson and Cyrus also shared a clip that was originally posted on photographer Mert Alas' Instagram Story. In the clip, Cyrus is seen sitting on top of Simpson in black lingerie.

The series of racy pics are titled "quarantine days coming soon," suggesting a large project between Alas and the couple could be in the works.

Earlier in their quarantine period, Cyrus shaved Simpson's hair into a buzz cut. Watch the video below to see how that went down.