'Cobra Kai' Announces Season 4 Return With New Teaser

After earning four Emmy nominations for its action and nostalgia-packed third season, Cobra Kai will be back with season 4 in December. In addition to confirming its return, Netflix shared a brief teaser of what’s to come for Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they battle for the soul of the Valley.

According to the streaming platform, “Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the Valley?”

Following the return of Rob Garrison as Tommy and Martin Kove as the villainous John Kreese in the first two seasons, Cobra Kai brought back even more familiar faces in season 3. In addition to Elisabeth Shue as Ali Mills, from the first film, audiences got to catch up with Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi, from the sequel.

And in season 4, Thomas Ian Griffith is set to return as Terry Silver, the wealthy Vietnam War veteran who first met Kreese when they served together overseas. At the end of season 3, Kreese calls upon Silver to make good on a promise he made to him decades prior as he plans to take on Johnny and Daniel, who have combined do-jos, at the next All-Valley, which is now much more than a tournament for everyone involved.

While speaking to ET earlier this summer, Macchio teased what else is in store for season 4. “More awesomeness, I can promise. More depth of character. More left turns when you think you might be going right. Carry on the legacy, but also bringing forth new stories that are relevant for a young generation,” he shared, while adding there’s room for more Karate Kid franchise stars to return.

"All the OG cast members that have come back have been so wonderful and brought such A-games, that there’s no door that’s closed in the Cobra Kai universe,” he said. “There will be some really nice talked-about things that I can’t say.”

Cobra Kai season 4 debuts December 2021 on Netflix.