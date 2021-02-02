x
Coach x Champion Collection: Shop the Sporty Collab

Coach and Champion have launched a collaboration! The two iconic brands have teamed up to create a collection that combines Coach's fashion-forward designs and Champion's cool athleticwear. 

The Coach x Champion campaign, photographed by Alessandro Simonetti, features model Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung. 

The limited-edition range includes crossbody bags, belt bags, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, winter jackets and tees, boasting the signature logos of Coach and Champion. The sportswear brand has become a popular choice for loungewear. Fashion fans can continue to look stylish at home with the collaboration with Coach for a luxurious take on athleticwear. 

Shop the entire Coach x Champion collection and browse ET Style's top picks below.

Coach x Champion Dylan 15

Coach x Champion Dylan 15

Coach

Coach x Champion Dylan 15

A crossbody bag that perfectly combines Coach and Champion. 

$450 AT COACH

Coach x Champion Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas

Coach X Champion Turnlock Clutch In Signature Canvas

Coach

Coach x Champion Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas

The Turnlock Clutch from Coach's Originals collection is given a Champion spin. 

$295 AT COACH

Coach x Champion Belt Bag

Coach X Champion Belt Bag

Coach

Coach x Champion Belt Bag

A fancy and practical belt bag. 

$450 AT COACH

Coach x Champion Sweatshirt

Coach X Champion Sweatshirt

Coach

Coach x Champion Sweatshirt

Pair this logo sweatshirt with leggings, sweatpants or jeans. 

$225 AT COACH

Coach x Champion Sweatpants

Coach X Champion Sweatpants

Coach

Coach x Champion Sweatpants

An elevated pair of sweatpants, featuring leather panels, slip pockets and drawstring waist. 

$295 AT COACH

Coach x Champion Full Zip Hoodie

Coach x Champion Full Zip Hoodie

Coach

Coach x Champion Full Zip Hoodie

A fashion-forward hoodie that's effortlessly cool. 

$350 AT COACH

Coach x Champion T-Shirt

Coach X Champion T-Shirt

Coach

Coach x Champion T-Shirt

Score this stylish graphic tee before it sells out!

$95 AT COACH

Coach x Champion Sweater Dress

Coach x Champion Sweater Dress

Coach

Coach x Champion Sweater Dress

An oversized, sporty sweater dress to throw on for casual days. 

$495 AT COACH

