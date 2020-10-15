CMT Music Awards 2020: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, Host, Nominees & More

Get ready for the 2020 CMT Music Awards! The annual fan-voted country music awards show takes place on Oct. 21, and will recognize some of the genre's biggest names and feature performances from today's top country artists.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards, hosts, who's nominated, performing and more, read on below.

How to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards? The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. With a cable subscription or TV provider login you can stream the show on CMT.com as well. No cable? A number of live TV streaming services include one or more of these channels, including fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," Brown said of his first time hosting gig. "I have so many great memories of the show -- from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

"I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year!" Hyland said of hosting. "Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love."

How to vote for the winners: The CMT Awards are an entirely fan-voted awards show, and you can cast your ballot here.

