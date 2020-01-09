CMA Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are ready to honor some of the biggest names in country music!

Miranda Lambert earned the most nominations this year, scoring seven nods including Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The nominations make the "Bluebird" singer officially the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, with 55, beating out Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nod this year.

The CMA voting body also honored Garth Brooks' wishes not to be included in this year's Entertainer of the Year category -- Lambert will be facing off against Luke Combs, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban for the coveted award.

"This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply," said CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. "As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!"

Check out the complete list of nominees below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce



SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I'm Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You're Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts



VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae



MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen



The 54th Annual CMA Awards air live, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.