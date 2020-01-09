x
CMA Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are ready to honor some of the biggest names in country music!

Miranda Lambert earned the most nominations this year, scoring seven nods including Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The nominations make the "Bluebird" singer officially the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, with 55, beating out Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nod this year.

The CMA voting body also honored Garth Brooks' wishes not to be included in this year's Entertainer of the Year category -- Lambert will be facing off against Luke Combs, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban for the coveted award.

"This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply," said CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. "As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!"

Check out the complete list of nominees below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs  

Miranda Lambert   

Carrie Underwood  

Keith Urban   
 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Producer: Dan Smyers 
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs 
Producer: Scott Moffatt 
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley  

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce  

“The Bones” – Maren Morris 
Producer: Greg Kurstin 
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin 

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett 
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale 
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller 


ALBUM OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s) 

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi 

Never Will – Ashley McBryde 
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets 

Old Dominion – Old Dominion 
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs 
Producer: Scott Moffatt 

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
 

SONG OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Songwriters 

“Bluebird”  
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert 

“The Bones”  
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 

“Even Though I'm Leaving”  
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher 

“I Hope You're Happy Now”  
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton 

“More Hearts Than Mine”  
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland 
 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Miranda Lambert   

Ashley McBryde  

Maren Morris  

Kacey Musgraves  

Carrie Underwood   
 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Eric Church   

Luke Combs  

Thomas Rhett  

Chris Stapleton  

Keith Urban    


VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 

Little Big Town  

Midland  

Old Dominion   

Rascal Flatts  


VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR  

Brooks & Dunn  

Brothers Osborne  

Dan + Shay   

Florida Georgia Line  

Maddie & Tae


MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s) 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Producer: Dan Smyers 

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban 
Producer: Dann Huff 

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier 
Producer: Greg Kurstin 

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) 
Producer: Jay Joyce 

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Producer: busbee 


MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR  

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar 

Rob McNelley, Guitar 

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar 

Derek Wells, Guitar 


MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Director: Patrick Tracy 

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
Director: Trey Fanjoy 

“Homemade” – Jake Owen 
Director: Justin Clough 

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Director: Sam Siske 

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton 
Director: David Coleman 


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress  

Gabby Barrett  

Carly Pearce  

Morgan Wallen   


The 54th Annual CMA Awards air live, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

