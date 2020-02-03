Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacts to Her Becoming the Bachelorette

Clare Crawley's ex-fiancé is celebrating her big announcement. Following the news that the 38-year-old reality star will serve as the next lead on The Bachelorette, Benoît Beauséjour-Savard took to Instagram to congratulate her.

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard got engaged in 2018 during the reunion show of Bachelor Winter Games. They called it quits less than two months later, writing on Instagram that "with a heavy heart we have mutually decided to end our relationship."

In Beauséjour-Savard's post, he shared a photo of himself with Crawley, writing, "Congratulations to this gem!!"

"She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!!" he wrote. "Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #TheBestBacheloretteEver"

Fellow Winter Games alum Kevin Wendt commented on the post, writing, "Your heart is gold my friend."

Beauséjour-Savard wasn't the only Bachelor franchise alum who was pleased by Crawley's announcement. When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with former Bachelor Ben Higgins, he said that he was "100 percent shocked" by the news, but excited for Crawley's upcoming season.

"I love that she is mature and she does know what she is looking for and she really wants to find a partner. We've been shocked with Colton [Underwood] when he was the Bachelor, we were shocked with Hannah [Brown] when she was announced as the Bachelorette, and it turned out great for the franchise," he said. "So, I am shocked, but I believe this could be good."

Likewise, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin said she's "all in" on Crawley's season.

"I am excited! I watched Clare on Juan Pablo's season and on Winter Games. I don't know her, but I am ready to kind of go back to the basics, to bump up the maturity level a little bit and to finally have hopefully deep real connections and conversations," she explained. "So, I am excited to watch her!"

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette starts filming soon, while The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Peter Weber's season finale will air Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.