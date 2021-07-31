Clare Crawley Healing and Feels 'Amazing' After Undergoing Surgery to Remove Breast Implants

Clare Crawley is healing and feels "amazing" after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants.

The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Saturday to share an update after her procedure was done. Crawley, 40, previously shared that she was going to have the surgery done after suffering ongoing health issues.

"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing! ••• I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her at the hospital "It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)."

She added that she's received "overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me😭❤️."

"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy," she continued. "We are perfectly made just the way we are!"

Later in the day, she posted an Instagram Story video, sharing another positive update.

"I still feel amazing. No pain meds. And the best thing so far…no itchy rashes anymore," she wrote. "I had them for 5 years off and on…my skin feels incredible."

Instagram Story

Earlier this month, the reality star explained the health issues she's suffered that led her to the decision to have her implants removed.

"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," she said of her health struggles. "It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid."

Crawley shared that the doctors found those sacks of fluid sitting behind her implants after she had a mammogram. She also learned that her white blood cell count had been up over the last several years, something the doctors believe is related to her implants.

"My body is fighting [my implants]," she added, noting her glands were still swollen. "My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense."

And while she "loved" having her implants, she stressed, "I love my health more. I love my well being more. That's what matters."