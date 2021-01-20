Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Relationship Became an 'Unhealthy Environment' Ahead of Split, Source Says

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship was beyond repair ahead of their recent split, a source close to the former couple tells ET.

The Bachelorette couple announced they had called it quits this week, and ET's source says that it was, in part, because "this year specifically was tough to start a new relationship with everything going on in the world."

"Then throw in social media and all the attention the show brings, and it put a lot of pressure on their relationship," the source adds. "There were things with how Clare acted about certain issues that Dale couldn’t accept anymore, the damage was unrepairable. It got to be an unhealthy environment, which was affecting both Dale and his family in a way that he didn’t like."

"[Dale] ended things last week and wanted to give Clare enough time to process it before announcing the split publicly. He will always have love and respect for Clare, and wants nothing but the best for her."

Dale, a former NFL player, took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the split himself, and share his well-wishes for Clare following their breakup.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Dale wrote. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Clare has yet to speak out on the split, but ET has reached out to the former Bachelorette for comment.

Fans of The Bachelorette saw Clare end her season early, falling for Dale roughly two weeks into filming. They got engaged on the Nov. 5 episode of the dating show -- the fastest engagement in franchise history -- and Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette.

In their final interview together, a sit-down with Bachelorette host Chris Harrison following their engagement, Clare and Dale were on the same page about the beginning of their love story (it was "love at first sight"), but experienced a bit of an awkward moment when asked what was next for them.

"She says [she loves me] a lot," Dale said. "The feeling is mutual... I love her with every ounce of my being. The most exciting thing is what we have coming up."

"What is next for you guys?" Chris asked. "Moving in together? Wedding? What's up?"

Without hesitation, Clare excitedly yelled, "Babies!"

"Uh, really like, we've talked a little..." Dale mumbled on, ignoring Clare's burst of excitement over having kids.

"Dale, you just skipped right over that," Chris pointed out, laughing. "Are we having babies first, or are we getting married first?"

"We're going to get married first," Dale said, though Clare gushed, "Whatever happens! We're just excited to start our lives together and to get to know each other more and more."

