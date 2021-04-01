Ciara Reveals 28-Pound Weight Loss, Shares How Much More She Wants to Lose

Ciara is proud of her body. On Monday, the 35-year-old singer shared that she's lost 28 pounds after giving birth to 5-month-old Win, her son with husband Russell Wilson, in July.

She posted a glamorous selfie on Instagram rocking pink hair and a flowy top, and also revealed her weight goal.

"Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021!" she captioned the photo. "Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!! This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! .... 20 more lbs to go! 💃🏽 ... Let's go after all we want this year!"

In August, Ciara shared that she was getting back to working out after giving birth to Win.

"48lbs to go!" she captioned a photo of her posing in a white swimsuit. "Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's 💃🏽💪🏽."

Aside from baby Win, Ciara is also a mom to 3-year-old daughter Sienna as well as her eldest child, 6-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future. She's no stranger to working hard to lose baby weight and has been open about her serious dedication. In a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said she worked out three times a day after giving birth to Sienna.

"It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night," she shared at the time. "It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know."

Back in August 2015, she shared how she lost 60 pounds in four months after giving birth to Future Zahir, again working out three times a day.

"I would go to Gunnar [Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I'd have two more cardio sessions later in the day," she told Shape. "That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it."

ET spoke with Ciara in August and she talked about constantly finding new ways to "Level Up" (like her 2019 hit song), and had encouraging words for other mothers.

"I think about things, and for me, I'm like, OK, what does this time mean for me? Like, three kids means I gotta turn the hotness up, that's how I feel," she shared. "I've got three kids and we about to level up some more! I'm about to go in, that's my mentality. That's how I'm approaching it right now. It's crazy, because I haven't taken a day off."

"Listen, I'm gonna tell all my mamas out there, you've got this," she continued. "You are built for everything that you're going through, and God made us uniquely strong. He gave us this gift to where we can do it all."

