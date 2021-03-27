Ciara and Russell Wilson Have Romantic Date for 6-Year Anniversary of the Day They Met

Six years ago, life changed for Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The "Rooted" singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback celebrated the 6-year anniversary of the day they met on Friday. The two headed out to dinner and posted on their Instagram Stories about how much they love one another.

Ciara posted a photo of her husband in a pool, writing, "You are Beauty to Me. How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

She also posted video and a snapshot of their delicious meal, which included pizza, steak and more.

As for the athlete, she posted a selfie of the two all cuddled up. "6 years ago today, we met & fell in love," Wilson wrote alongside the pic.

The NFL star also shared a video of them walking outside of what looks like a hotel, which included a nice open setting and romantic lighting.

The pair has been married for almost five years and have two children together, daughter Sienna, 3, and son Win, 8 months. Ciara is also mom to 6-year-old son Future from a previous relationship.

ET spoke with Wilson last month, where he shared how he keeps his marriage strong with the R&B singer.

"You got to keep it sexy, you got to keep it romantic, you got to constantly put each other first, and we have our date nights every Friday," Wilson expressed. "We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together. That's one key thing."

Wilson added that "communication is key." "Just constantly communicating," he explained. "We're always talking, we're always loving on each other, making sure we're constantly asking how we're doing, this and that. We always want to make sure our souls are well…We're always focused on that."

