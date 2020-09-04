Chynna Rogers, Rising Rapper and Model, Dead at 25

Model and rising rapper Chynna Rogers has died. She was 25.

The rapper died on Wednesday at her home in Philadelphia, a rep for Rogers confirmed to ET.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," Rogers' family shared in statement released to ET Wednesday evening. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Rogers became a model at the age of 14, before joining the hip hop collective ASAP Mob several years later, Pitchfork reports. She found early fame with her successful singles "Selfie," released in 2013, and "Glen Coco" in 2014.

Her untimely death comes just four months after the release of her most recent EP, In Case I Die First.

Kehlani took to Twitter after news broke to pay tribute and mourn the loss of her friend.

"Chynna you were f**kin hilarious bro... today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most," she wrote. "I can’t believe it idk how to. i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced."

