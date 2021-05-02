Christopher Plummer Dead at 91: Julie Andrews, Chris Evans and More React

Hollywood is mourning a true legend. Christopher Plummer died on Friday at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, his manager confirmed to ET, and stars took to social media to mourn the beloved actor.

Over his more than 60-year career, Plummer had dozens of credits in TV, film and theater, including The Sound of Music, Inside Man, A Ghost in Monte Carlo, A Beautiful Mind, National Treasure and Beginners, which earned Plummer a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012.

Plummer's The Sound of Music co-star, Julie Andrews, said she lost a cherished friend in a statement to ET.

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," the statement reads. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

Meanwhile, Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in the critically acclaimed Knives Out, said he was heartbroken.

"What an unbelievable loss," he tweeted. "Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙."

Another of Plummer's Knives Out co-stars, Ana de Armas, Instagrammed sweet pictures of them together on set.

"My heart is broken, my dear Chris," she wrote. "I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career. Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest In Peace. ♥️🙏🏻."

Jamie Lee Curtis, another star of Knives Out, paid tribute as well, writing on Instagram, "I made this portrait of Christopher Plummer the first day of filming @knivesout As I played his eldest child I wanted to connect a moment with him and I sat in the little study that he had as a room to wait in and we talked. I had very little work with him but we made a lovely connection. His work in that movie is full of life, love and longing. A beautiful portrayal. Honored to have been able to work with him. A warm Aloha, Christopher."

Knives Out director Rian Johnson wrote, "RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him."

Read more reactions below.

Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer.

We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Nc1EfvFQ7q — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 5, 2021

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer, 91.

Sound of Music star and a wonderful actor. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/okCC7MA7Bl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2021

RIP, Christopher Plummer. Thank you for so many years of entertainment. #BePeace https://t.co/O8VnTWRjdP — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

A full life and a great career, #ChristopherPlummer leaves behind a wonderful and evocative autobiography, “In Spite of myself” https://t.co/X1kwsQ8PiI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) February 5, 2021

So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 5, 2021

#TheSoundofMusic is my favorite movie. Not because the main character is named Maria... well, ok, maybe. But the lessons in it are deep, as is the love. #solongfarewellchristopherplummer pic.twitter.com/HTUiDR5TPG — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 5, 2021

In a statement to ET on Friday, Plummer's longtime friend and manager of 46 years, Lou Pitt, confirmed the sad news of his death.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," the statement reads. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."