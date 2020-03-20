Christmas Lights Go Back Up Across the Country to Lift Spirits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jon Bon Jovi once sang "I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas" and with all that's going on in the world right now, people seem to have that same feeling.

In an effort to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine efforts, people all over the U.S. are putting their Christmas lights back out. Using the hashtag #LightsForLife and #CoronaKindness, people are sharing photos of their lights on social media.

"There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world," one user wrote. "Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution."

Even more admitted that they never took their lights down from December, but will proudly continue to display them.

In addition to this festive cheer, the Hallmark Channel has also announced this weekend's upcoming "We Need a Little Christmas" special marathon of its Christmas classics from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22.

Here are some of the displays currently out: