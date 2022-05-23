Christina Perri Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl After 2020 Loss

Congratulations, Christina Perri! The 35-year-old singer announced on Monday that she is pregnant with a baby girl.

Perri released the news on Instagram in a heartfelt video featuring her 4-year-old daughter, Carmella, opening a box of sonogram photos on the front porch.

"It's in my belly!" Perri tells her daughter, and Carmella kisses her mom's stomach. Perri's husband, Paul Costabile, embraces both of them.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," Perri captioned the video, referring to the child she and Costabile had expected but who was "born silent" after Perri was hospitalized with pregnancy complications in November 2020. The loss came less than a year after Perri also suffered a miscarriage.

“We’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be," Perri wrote at the time.

The singer took a break from social media for several months before returning to talk about her experience with grief.

Instagram Story

“I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," she wrote. “But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards."