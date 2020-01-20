Christina Milian Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Congratulations, Christina Milian and Matt Pokora!

The 38-year-old Falling Inn Love star gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, her first child with Pokora. She is also a mom to her 9-year-old daughter, Violet, whom she shares with her ex-husband, The-Dream.

"And so we begin," Milian captioned a black-and-white photo of herself holding her newborn son's hand. "Isaiah 1/20/20."

"Simply perfect," she added. "The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."

Milian has been dating 34-year-old Pokora, a French singer, since 2017. She announced she was expecting their first child together in July.

"New release 2020! What a blessing!" she Instagrammed alongside a picture of Pokora holding up their sonogram in front of her growing baby bump. "Let's do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!"

In August, she revealed that they were expecting a baby boy and shared a picture from their gender reveal party of her and Pokora surrounded by blue smoke.

"Oh B👦🏽Y we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! 🚀💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #grateful #itsaboy," Milian captioned the sweet photo of the two smiling at one another.

ET spoke with Milian in December at the premiere of her new Netflix series, Soundtrack, where she talked about sharing pregnancy tips with her co-star, Jenna Dewan, who's also expecting her second child.

"Both Jenna and I, it's so crazy," Milian said. "Like, after we got done shooting, it must be like a good-luck show because we both came back and we're preggers."

"We have a little group chat on Instagram, and so we're talking about, 'How's it going? How are you doing? What are you eating?' that kind of stuff," Milian added. "So we've been sharing, like, little, 'I feel so huge! I feel so big'... That's how you feel when you are pregnant. But it turns out, it can only get bigger!"

