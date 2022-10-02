Christina Hall Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' Amid Custody Battle

Christina Hall is calling out ex-husband Ant Anstead after he claimed in court documents that their 3-year-old son, Hudson, is being "exploited" by the HGTV star. Hall -- who has denied the claims in her own court filings -- is now hitting back on social media.

Hall took to Instagram on Sunday to address the claims Anstead made -- which included that he was worried that it might not be in Hudson's best interest to have his "name, image, and likeness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s 'reality TV' shows."

"I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me," Hall wrote in the caption to a forlorn selfie she posted Sunday afternoon. "Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information."

"This has had great impact on me and my household," she continued. "Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

According to Hall, she never wanted to make Hudson appear in any projects, claiming, "I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings."

"Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," she continued. "This has been the case since July 2020. This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family."

Hall explained that her "personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum."

"Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me," she concluded. "I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother."

In Anstead's court filing, obtained by ET last month, he noted that, since he sought -- and was denied -- emergency temporary orders in April, he and Hall resolved "a lot" of their custody issues, and Hudson "has now adapted to the new 50/50 custodial schedule."

In Hall's court filing, responding to Anstead's claims, she called Anstead's statement "grossly misleading" as "Hudson has always been well adjusted to that schedule," which has been in place for more than a year.

"The allegation that I am 'exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," Hall claimed, before alleging that Anstead's "motivation" for his court filing "is not Hudson’s best interest."

"I offered private mediation and private judging to resolve and address his issues privately before he filed his request for order and Ant declined," the docs read. "Ant instead chose to tarnish my good name with knowingly false allegations... His declaration makes it clear that he is only interested in smearing me publicly."

For her part, Hall said that she has "never exploited our son Hudson."

"He appeared in few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies," Hall said. "These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced, and they were filmed with cell phone, not production team."

Hall also shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She married Anstead in 2018 before the pair filed for divorce in September 2020. She recently tied the knot with her husband, Josh Hall, in April.