Christina Applegate Says She Was Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis a Few Months Ago

Christina Applegate is opening up about a difficult diagnosis. The 49-year-old Dead to Me actress took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote. "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

The Emmy winner added that it has been "a tough road" since her diagnosis.

"But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," she added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is "a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)."

Other celebrities who also have gone public with their MS battles include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Montel Williams.

In March 2020, Blair opened up about advice she'd give to others who received a frightening medical diagnosis, saying they should try to "be open, but also really take this opportunity to be the best you you can be, to help your days along."

This isn't the first time Applegate, who is mom to 10-year-old daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, has been open with her fans about her health. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and had a double mastectomy later that same year. The double mastectomy saved her life at age 36 after her breast cancer was detected by a MRI.

Now, Applegate's foundation, Right Action for Women, offers free MRIs for high-risk women.