Christina Anstead Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead has officially filed for divorce. The HGTV star's rep confirmed to ET that Christina filed for divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage.

The latest development in their relationship comes just two months after Christina first announced their separation on social media back in September.

Posting a photo to Instagram showing the silhouette of the couple against a beach sunset, Christina shared that the two had come to the “difficult” decision to separate, but remained focused on co-parenting their 1-year-old son, Hudson.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina also shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, who announced his engagement to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July.

Christina split from Tarek in 2016, but the pair continue to co-parent and film Flip or Flop together.

In October 2017, Ant -- an English motor specialist and star of Ant Anstead Master Mechanic -- called Christina on the phone to ask her out.

The two wed in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson on Sept. 6, 2019.

Following their split, Ant revealed that he's been participating in a five-week program called "The Breakup Recovery Recipe" to help people who are hurting to heal. It teaches newly single people to “grieve your relationship so you can let it go,” and “regain your identity.”

