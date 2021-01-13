Christina Anstead Gets Large Maya Angelou Tattoo Amid Divorce

Christina Anstead is showing off some new ink! The 37-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she now has a Maya Angelou quote tattooed on her spine.

Starting at her neck and going down her back, the quote, written in a black script, reads "Still I Rise," a reference to Angelou's poem of the same name.

"'Just like moons and like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes springing high, Still I'll rise.' Still I Rise -Maya Angelou," Anstead wrote alongside the image of her ink.

Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. was a fan of Anstead's new tattoo, writing in the comments, "Love it!"

The permanent inspirational quote comes amid Christina's divorce from Ant Anstead, whom she married in 2018 and filed for divorce from back in November. The former couple, who initially separated in September, share a son, 1-year-old Hudson, and Christina is mom to Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, with her ex, Tarek El Moussa.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote in September. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

In a December interview with People, Ant said it wasn't his decision to end his marriage.

"It really hit me hard," he said of the split. "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her."

Despite that, Ant said he's on the road to healing, especially following his participation in a five-week program that taught him, and other newly single people, how to "grieve your relationship so you can let it go" and "regain your identity." He lost more than 20 pounds as a result of the program.

"The thing about healing is sometimes you feel like you’re making daily progress, and then, from nowhere, your legs get taken out, and you feel like you start again," he said. "But I'm certainly making steps towards healing, even if it's really slow."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.