Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Split After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead have separated. The news comes less than two years since the television personalities tied the knot and just weeks after their son, Hudson, celebrated his 1st birthday.

The Flip or Flop star took to social media to make the announcement Friday on Instagram.

Posting a photo showing the silhouette of the couple against a beach sunset, Christina shared that the two had come to the “difficult” decision to separate, but remained focused on co-parenting their son.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina also shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, who announced his engagement to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July.

Christina split from Tarek in 2016, but the pair continued co-parenting and filming Flip or Flop together.

In October 2017, Ant -- an English motor specialist and star of Ant Anstead Master Mechanic -- called her on the phone to ask Christina out.

The two wed in December 2018 and welcomed little Hudson on Sep. 6, 2019. Just weeks later, Ant gushed about his newfound family bliss during an interview with ET.

"It all now feels complete. He's a real cutie!" he shared. "What's really great about him is, he has this really cool vibe. You know when you just get around someone and they just vibrate at a really good level? You can't put your finger on it but you meet these people in your life, they walk into the room as a stranger and you just go, 'Whoa. They've got it.' And he's just got this vibe about him that's amazing."

See more on the former couple below.