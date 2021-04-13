Christina Aguilera Says She 'Hated Being Super Skinny' and Felt 'So Insecure'

Christina Aguilera is opening up about body image, insecurities, and more in her new cover story for Health magazine. The 40-year-old singer looks incredible in the romantic photo shoot and talks about her evolving thoughts on her body throughout her lengthy career.

"Entering this business, I hated being super skinny," the former Mickey Mouse Club star shares with the magazine. "Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty."

The former child star admits that she has a "hard time" seeing early photos of herself, adding, "I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s — you're so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it."

COLIENA RENTMEESTER/ 'Health'

Christina Aguilera in 2000 Time & Life Pictures / Contributor

It's a lesson Aguilera keeps in mind as she raises her 6-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

"I am really careful if my daughter is there when I am doing photo shoots," she explains. "I want to make sure that when she sees mommy in hair and makeup that she realizes that's not what's important."

COLIENA RENTMEESTER/'Health'

Aguilera gets surprisingly vulnerable in the interview, talking about working through insecurities. When the interviewer notes that they didn't expect Aguilera to have insecurities, the pop star replies, "I've always been grounded in knowing myself. But even in owning your truth and power, there are moments of weakness. I am not ashamed to say that I have my dark moments."

The "Beautiful" singer was just wrapping up her Las Vegas residency when much of the world started quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Aguilera has been working on new music, though she's still "months away" from any announcements.

"I'm simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album —about 20 years overdue," she shares, referencing 2000's Mi Reflejo. "I'm a perfectionist and want to give everything my best — especially because of the soul-searching I've done over the past year and the new perspective I have. I am re-inspired and have reconnected with myself. I've fallen in love with music all over again."