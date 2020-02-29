Christina Aguilera Reveals She's Recorded New Material for Live-Action 'Mulan'

Christina Aguilera has revealed more information about her involvement in the upcoming live-action Mulan.

While there might not be any singing in the reimagined version, the singer shared that she recorded new material and a new version of her hit song "Reflection," which was featured in the 1998 animated Disney film.

"The live-action Mulan is coming out, by the way. You have to go see it," she told the crowd during her Xperience residency in Las Vegas on Wednesday that before her big revelation. "I recorded a new 'Reflection,' and new material for the movie. So, I’ve been working on that. But this is the original."

In August, Aguilera was honored as a Disney Legend during Disney Legends Ceremony at D23, which she kicked off by singing "Reflection."

"I auditioned with the song 'Reflection' and [it] coincided with getting my first record deal," Aguilera shared after ET showed her one of her old interviews. "And the fact that I sang 'Reflection,' which jump-started everything, getting my foot in the door, it's so cute and so amazing to look back and see the growth in your life, in your career and just in yourself. It's just a great day."

She also touched on the message in "Reflection," saying, "It's an important message that I promote…To live your truth, to show what you are inside, to be brave, to be a fighter… What defines you is who you are inside."

The live-action version follows the original in that, Mulan (Liu Yifei) rejects her path of marriage and instead decides to fight in place of her father in the Chinese army by posing as a man. Director Niki Caro previously mentioned that no songs would make an appearance in the movie.

Ming-Na Wen, the actress who voiced Mulan in the animated film, shared her opinion with ET at D23 about the upcoming film not including music.

"I think it's having the score [from the animated movie] but not as much the words," she shared. "I think it should play out really well because it is a very serious folklore in the Chinese culture...I think the fact that they want to kind of mix it up a little bit and not make it a duplicate of the animation, which is so beloved, it will probably really help making it stand out."

Watch ET's exclusive video from the set, below. Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.