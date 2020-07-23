Christina Aguilera 'Escaped Into Nature' With 12-Year-Old Son Max: Pics!

Christina Aguilera hit the road with her son for a family getaway. The "Beautiful" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some snapshots from her recent road trip with her son, Max.

Aguilera shared a pair of pics showing herself and her 12-year-old standing at the door of a mobile RV trailer, enjoying the shade of a canopy. The pair both rocked cowboy hats while Aguilera wore a white T-shirt with the word "Cowboy" printed across the front.

"Escaped into nature for a bit 💚" the 39-year-old singer captioned the pic.

It's unclear if Aguilera's daughter, Summer -- who turns 6 next month -- came with them on their fun escape.

Aguilera later shared a video showing her lounging in a swimming pool and lip-syncing a cover version of her hit "Lady Marmalade" while drinking a glass of wine.

While Aguilera has spent the past few months social distancing with her kids amid the COVID crisis, she spoke with ET at the start of the year, at the Hollywood premiere of Disney's Mulan, and dished on how she was able to bring her kids to the studio while she worked on the movie's soundtrack.

"They know about Mulan, but they have not seen the live action version yet," explained Aguilera. "But they will get their moment to see it. They hear the music, they saw me recording it in the studio, so it's a very beautiful thing to share that with my children now."

Check out the video below to hear more.