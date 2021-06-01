Christie Brinkley Shares She Got a Hip Replacement 26 Years After Colorado Helicopter Crash

"New Year, new hip!" Christie Brinkley revealed that she received a new hip, 26 years after being involved in a helicopter crash.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the supermodel showed off the bandage from where she had her hip replacement.

"I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," Brinkley, 66, wrote. "12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!"

She went on to explain that quarantine "put a damper" on her plans last year, so she "decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions."

"I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity," she continued, adding that she had her surgery over Thanksgiving. "And I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve."

Brinkley's post also included photos of her snorkeling and exploring coral reefs, "propelled by my new hip!" She then stated that she wanted to share this news to let people know that if fear has led them to put something off that could improve their well-being, they should learn "as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations."

"I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila! I can’t tell you how happy I am to have done this," she noted. "Now I can focus on getting back in shape and rebuilding my strength. Never to [sic] old to get hip! 😜."

Brinkley's helicopter crash happened in 1994 while she was on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado. Last year, on the 25th anniversary of the terrifying accident, she reflected on the incident and how she counts her blessings.

"This happened 25 years ago today and not a day goes by that I have not counted my blessing for being alive," she wrote alongside the magazine cover that showed her fractured wrist. "I know for a fact that tomorrow is not a guarantee and that each day is a gift and an opportunity to make sure that everybody we love knows it! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛."

Back in 2019, Brinkley suffered a broken wrist and arm weeks before her Dancing With the Stars debut. Following the injury, she pulled out of the competition, with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, stepping in for her with just three days to practice her routine.

Brinkley later described to ET the moment she knew her participation on the show was over after her injury. Watch below.