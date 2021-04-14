Christian Siriano Files for Divorce From Husband Brad Walsh

Christian Siriano has filed for divorce from his husband of nearly five years. New York County Supreme Court records show that the 35-year-old fashion designer filed for divorce from Brad Walsh, a music producer, on Wednesday.

The news comes nearly three years after Siriano and Walsh announced their separation.

"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," Walsh wrote on Instagram in 2018. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself."

"It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up," he added.

At the time, a rep for Siriano confirmed the news to ET, saying, "I can confirm they’re separated. They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time."

Siriano and Walsh tied the knot in Danbury, Connecticut, in July 2016, after getting engaged in 2013. The pair started dating in 2007, just prior to Siriano winning season 4 of Project Runway.