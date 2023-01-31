Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Look Inside Life With Three Kids After Daughter Esti's Birth

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a peek inside her life! The 37-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics and videos from her busy life as a mom of three, the same month that she and husband John Legend welcomed their daughter, Esti.

In the first of her two posts, Teigen shared a shot of her, her 4-year-old son, Miles, and baby Esti video chatting with Legend. Other inclusions in the post are a video of Miles and Luna, 6, tumbling on chairs, a shot of Teigen video chatting with Legend while using a breast pump, another video session with her 44-year-old husband during a football game, a pic of their pet lizard, and a video showing off her family's meal of chicken nuggets and French fries.

Teigen's second post included a pic of her using a breast pump, a shot of a rainy outing with her three kids, a cute clip of Miles pushing his baby sister's stroller, a sweet video of the model inviting her oldest children to a sleepover, and looks at several family meals.

In the wake of baby number three's arrival, a source tells ET that "John and Chrissy are doing incredible since welcoming Esti."

"This is such an exciting time for them as a couple, and as a family," the source says. "They love being parents and are thrilled to be able to expand their family."

As for how Miles and Luna feel about the addition, the source says that the tots "are so happy to have Esti home and already adore her," adding that "they're both old enough to understand what it means to have a new sibling, and it's been great."

When it comes to Esti's name, the source explains that the moniker means "'star,' so now they have Luna, which means 'moon' and Esti for 'star.'"

"It's a really wonderful time for everyone," the source adds.

News of Esti's arrival first broke on Jan. 13, when People reported that Legend revealed his third child's birth during a private concert. At the time, no other details about the newborn were available.

The couple confirmed the little one's arrival later that month, sharing Instagram posts with the happy news.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

"Our house is overflowing with love and joy," Legend captioned a post of his own. "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…"

Since then, Teigen has opened up about her postpartum recovery, and she and Legend have shared sweet shots of their baby girl.