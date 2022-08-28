Chrissy Teigen Shares 'Big Deal' Photo Moment Featuring Her Family

Chrissy Teigen finally got the perfect family picture! On Sunday, the Cravings author celebrated a milestone family photo featuring her, her husband, John Legend and their two children. “EVERYONE IS LOOKING!!!!!!! this is a big deal,” the 36-year-old captioned the post on Instagram.

In the pic, Teigen and Legend’s son Miles sits on his mom’s lap, while Luna sits on her dad’s lap. Collectively, the family all smile for the camera as Legend takes the group selfie -- which captures the moment. While the entire family shines, Luna, 6, is the star as she flashes a peace sign with her smile.

The Cravings author’s post comes after she dedicated a special post to Luna. “truly truly the best little girl in the whole world, we are so lucky to be hers 😭😭😭,” Teigen captioned a series of pictures of Luna and her dad smiling for the camera on Saturday.

Teigen and Legend’s family have a lot to smile about. Earlier this month, the Chrissy’s Court host shared that she is expecting another child with the “All of Me” singer, almost two years after losing their son, Jack.

Over the weekend, Teigen joked about the new babies potential name, while poking fun at her ever-changing body. “will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h,” the mommy to be wrote next to a series of mirror selfies.

The model has been documenting a lot of moments during this pregnancy. Last week, Teigen gave the world a look at her growing baby bump. Simply captioning the photo carousel with a red heart emoji, she led with a picture of Luna, resting her head on her mommy’s belly while they pose for a picture. Giving fans a closer look, the author also shared an image of her baby bump while laying out by the pool.

Teigen’s post also includes pictures of Luna and her little brother, Miles, 4, eating dinner and posing with their mom by the pool, before she ends it with a mirror picture featuring her holding her growing baby bump while wearing a neon bikini.