Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Surprising Reason She Gets Mom-Shamed

Chrissy Teigen's critics don't hold back when it comes to calling out the mom of two. In an interview with Today Parents, the 34-year-old model revealed that, though online mom-shaming covers "pretty much everything," there's one topic that always stirs up controversy. Teigen is mom to Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, with her husband, John Legend.

"Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism," she says. "Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

Teigen also shared that other topics of conversation include car safety and television habits.

"If they get a glimpse of the car seat, there is a lot of buckle talk," she says. "Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television."

Aside from criticism from others, Teigen also opened up about the expectations she puts on herself.

"When Luna was a little baby, I would get so sad. I remember being bummed out because I felt like she didn’t love me as much as she loved John. It was the dumbest silliest thing to worry about," she shares. "Now, when Miles pulls away from me, I’m not taking it the same way. I know how strong Luna and my bond is, and I know Miles and I will be there too. You can’t take anything personally."

Additionally, during a recent appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Teigen spoke out about the "great" parts of motherhood.

"We honestly have such a good time," she said of her and Legend. "They're both at the perfect age right now where they are having conversations back with us."

Watch the video below for more on the family.