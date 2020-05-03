Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Plastic Surgery at Age 20: 'I Did My Boobs'

The always outspoken Chrissy Teigen is opening up for the first time about the plastic surgery she got during the early days of her modeling career.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," Teigen told Glamour UK while sitting down for an interview for the upcoming Spring/Summer issue.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!"

The 34-year-old TV personality explained, "But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who shares two children with husband John Legend, said that the procedure wasn't done in an effort to increase her bust size.

"Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer," Teigen said. "I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line."

Teigen went on to say that she no longer likes having the implants, sharing, "I want them out now."

"If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she added. "I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

She also opened up about her past struggle with body confidence and how her expectations of herself have changed as her family has grown.

"I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal," she explained. "I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at."

"That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles," Teigen said, referring to her and Legend's 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. "It took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number."

This isn't the first time Teigen has gotten candid about getting plastic surgery. During a talk at a beauty event in May 2015, she joked, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks."

"I had my armpit sucked out," she said, according toRefinery 29, explaining that the liposuction "added two inches of length to my arms."

"I’m not shy talking about that sort of thing," she said at the time. "I have no regrets."

