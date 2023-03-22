Chrissy Teigen Reveals Crazy Coincidence Behind New Baby Name Esti

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend learned some shocking information after naming their daughter. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 37-year-old model learned the familial connection to their youngest child's name.

Teigen and Legend, who are parents to Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti Maxine, 3 months, initially came up with their youngest kid's name when they were traveling in Italy.

"We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, 'I love the name Este,'" Teigen recalled. "I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti."

After Esti's January arrival, though, Legend learned the name had more significance than they knew.

"John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen revealed. "... I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

Legend previously opened up about Esti's name during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my grandmother's middle name was Maxine, so we incorporated two of my ancestors into her name," he said. "We're very excited to welcome her to the family."

Now that Esti's home, Teigen said her family is "so good" as they're surrounded by the newborn's "light and joy."

"They love her so much," Teigen said of her two oldest kids. "I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me, but they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me, so it's both."

In fact, Teigen said that Luna and Miles "shower" their little sister "with love."

"Every bath in the sink they crowd around," she said. "Miles is in this crazy kissing phase where he's just kind of practicing a bit on everything... He loves it. He's so affectionate."

Watch the video below for more on the growing family.