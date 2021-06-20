Chrissy Teigen Honors John Legend on Father's Day With Heartfelt Post: 'We Love You Forever'

A real legend! Chrissy Teigen is showing her husband some love for Father's Day.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a super sweet, emotional post praising John Legend on the special holiday.

"There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of," Teigen wrote. "To our everything, we love you forever."

The sweet message accompanied a beaming photo of Legend spending time with their two kids -- daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3.

The post -- which was shared amid Teigen's ongoing and evolving cyberbullying scandal -- comes a few days after Teigen showed off the new tattoo she got to commemorate Luna's preschool graduation.

"Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation," Teigen captioned the photo of her body art, which depicts a cartoon butterfly Luna drew. "I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents."

"I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. they’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much," she added. "They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends."

Meanwhile, Legend also celebrated his little girl's graduation, delivering the commencement speech at Luna's preschool graduation. The singer went all out in formal ceremonial robes and mortar board as he addressed the small group of young children.

Legend shared a sweet pic of himself at the event, delivering his speech, and wrote, "I gave my biggest commencement speech ever today. Luna’s preschool pod left inspired, ready to face the world and go to bed when mommy and daddy say so."

Check out the video below for more on Legend and Teigen's adorable family.