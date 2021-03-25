Chrissy Teigen Deletes Her Twitter After Struggling to 'Block Out the Negativity'

It's the end of an era.

Chrissy Teigen announced on Wednesday that she was saying goodbye to Twitter, before deleting her account soon after. The model-turned-entrepreneur expressed that over the last decade she has shared so much of her life. However, instead of the social media platform being a place to express her thoughts and make friends, she said it has become a place full of negativity.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she first tweeted to her over 13.7 million followers. "But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she continued. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

The mother of two added that she encourages people to "know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised."

Teigen acknowledged that she's "made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here."

She added that she's said "f*cked up sh*t" and "killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity." Teigen continued by expressing that she is super sensitive and doesn't want to be that way, before saying goodbye to her followers. "But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do," she wrote. "I also hate you."

Twitter

Teigen joined Twitter in May 2009, and over the years has been vocal about all aspects of her life. From the happiest moments to the most heartbreaking, the platform was one Teigen would often update on a daily basis.

The last time Teigen took a social media break was after her pregnancy loss back in September. She returned weeks later with an emotional post about losing her and husband John Legend's third child, a son they had named Jack.

