Chrissy Teigen 'Bummed' By Food Writer Alison Roman's Comments About Her Cravings Empire

Chrissy Teigen did not expect to have her bubble burst by someone she admires.

The Bring the Funny star was shocked on Friday when she read cookbook author Alison Roman's comments about how she's "horrified" by Teigen's business empire. In an interview with The New Consumer this week, Roman said that what Teigen has done with her Cravings cooking line and web presence "is so crazy to me."

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her," Roman said. "That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f**king money."

After the comments went viral, Teigen couldn't help but take to Twitter to express how bummed she was to hear Roman say that about her.

"This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews," Teigen tweeted on Friday. "I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

"I started Cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a 'machine' or 'farmed content' - it's me and 2 other women," she added.

The mother of two continued by saying that she didn't "sell out" by making her dreams come true, and that having a cookware line, being a part of the entire process and "watching a company grow makes me happy."

"I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I've made countless NYT recipes she's created, posting along the way," she continued. "I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially."

She continued by saying that it has been "crappy to deal with this all day" but she could not not say something. "I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked."

It has been crappy to deal with this all day but I couldn't not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Teigen also brought up how she and her team devote themselves to the Cravings website. "We do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout....hooooo it hurts," she wrote, before adding that she guesses she and Roman should just unfollow each other on Twitter.

anyhow. now that that's out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

As for Roman, before Teigen took to Twitter, she had tweeted, "when women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats amore."

She then added, "Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash," before clarifying her comments, without naming Teigen.

"I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women," Roman tweeted. "I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me."

Teigen is known for taking to social media and sharing her thoughts, whether it's clapping back at haters or letting people know her opinions on controversial or comical matters.

